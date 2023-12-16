Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vignesh Shivan shares heartwarming pictures with lady-love Nayanthara; ushers in new beginnings

    Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared enchanting pictures with his partner Nayanthara on Instagram, sparking a social media frenzy. The celebrated couple, known for their on-screen magic, also unveiled details about Vignesh's upcoming project, 'Love Insurance Corporation'

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    On December 15, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram account to share heartwarming pictures featuring himself and his beloved Nayanthara. The images quickly gained widespread attention across social media platforms.

    Vignesh Shivan, a prominent director and producer in the Tamil film industry, delighted fans with a glimpse into his romantic moments with Nayanthara. Both adorned traditional attire, emphasizing their connection to the rich cultural tapestry. The couple, widely celebrated in Tamil cinema, continues to captivate the audience with their chemistry.

    In addition to sharing their personal joy, Vignesh Shivan recently unveiled details about his upcoming project, 'Love Insurance Corporation.' The film is set to star Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan in lead roles, generating anticipation among fans.

    On December 15, Vignesh Shivan posted two enchanting photos alongside Nayanthara. He sported a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Nayanthara looked stunning in a red saree complemented by a black sleeveless blouse.

    Expressing his emotions, Vignesh Shivan captioned the images with, "If love had a face @nayanthara #newbeginnings (sic)."

    As for their professional endeavors, Nayanthara recently featured in director Nilesh Krishnaa's film 'Annapoorani,' which received a mix of reviews from both critics and audiences. She has exciting projects in the pipeline, including 'Mannangatti Since 1960' and 'Test.'

    Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan has kickstarted the filming of 'Love Insurance Corporation,' marked by an official muhurat ceremony in Chennai.

    On a personal note, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara embraced parenthood with the arrival of twin boys named Uyir and Ulag. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their familial bliss through photos and videos.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on

    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife

    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as AbRam aces his signature open-arms pose on stage

    Video: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today

    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC’s petition against Karnataka KSRTC’s name usage

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on

    WATCH: Furious Rohit Sharma fan burns Mumbai Indians jersey after Hardik Pandya named captain

