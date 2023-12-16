Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on

    Matthew Perry's autopsy revealed his death was due to acute effects of Ketamine used in depression treatment. Jennifer Aniston shared he was healthy, happy, and pursuing a healthier lifestyle. The 'Friends' star, aged 54, passed away on October 28, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Matthew Perry's autopsy reports have revealed that the actor passed away due to the acute effects of Ketamine. Known for his role in "Friends," Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy as part of experimental treatment for depression and anxiety. The toxicology report indicated that the high levels of ketamine in his postmortem blood specimens led to both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, ultimately causing his death.

    The autopsy findings were released on Friday, December 15, disclosing that Perry lost consciousness and drowned in his hot tub. The powerful sedative, combined with other factors, contributed to the tragic incident.

    In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston, Perry's co-star in "Friends," shared insights into his passing. Aniston emphasized that Perry was in good spirits and pursuing a healthier lifestyle. She mentioned that he had quit smoking, was getting in shape, and expressed happiness. Aniston revealed that she had exchanged texts with Perry on the morning of his death, describing him as "funny Matty" and stating that he was not in pain or struggling.

    "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard," Aniston added.

    ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife

    Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54, was discovered lifeless in a jacuzzi at a residence. No drugs were found at the scene. The funeral service took place on November 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA, near Warner Bros Studios, and was attended by the entire lead cast of "Friends," including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

    Also Read: SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife RBA

    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife

    Watch Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as AbRam aces his signature open-arms pose on stage RBA

    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as AbRam aces his signature open-arms pose on stage

    Video Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event RBA

    Video: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event

    IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday' rkn

    IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday'

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Furious Rohit Sharma fan burns Mumbai Indians jersey after Hardik Pandya named captain snt

    WATCH: Furious Rohit Sharma fan burns Mumbai Indians jersey after Hardik Pandya named captain

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-632 December 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-632 December 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Case of Dalits being forced to eat sacrificed buffalo emerges in Karnataka's Yadgiri vkp

    Case of Dalits being forced to eat sacrificed buffalo emerges in Karnataka's Yadgiri

    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife RBA

    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife

    Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police makes startling revelations

    Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police makes startling revelations

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon