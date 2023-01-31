Video: Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH

Sunny Leone is hurt on the film set. The actress posted a video of her bleeding feet; fans wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Sunny Leone, a Bollywood actress, has started filming her next project and is working on it. The actress has been working tirelessly to polish her character in the next film, and in the process, she has injured herself. Sunny was hurt during the shooting and posted a video on social media showing her bleeding toe. The actress was injured on the toes of her feet while filming.

Taking to Instagram, the Ragini MMS 2 actress shared a video of herself seated on a sofa with her crew assisting her in dressing the wound. She captioned it, "#SunnyLeone #onsets #bts #quotationgang." Sunny was spotted in her character attire, dressed casually. Concerned admirers began wishing the actress a quick recovery shortly after she released her video. "Take care, jaldi se theek ho jayo," one Instagram user said.

Sunny has yet to say much about her next project, but it's likely to be announced shortly. She was most recently featured in the Tamil film 'Oh My Ghost,' in which she portrayed the ancient warrior Queen Mayasena. The horror comedy, directed by R Yuvan, followed a promising adult filmmaker and his girlfriend as they arrived at a haunted villa.

Sunny Leone is now anchoring MTV's hit reality show Splitsvilla 14 alongside Arjun Bijlani. She is well-known for her roles in films like 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', and 'Tera Intezaar'.