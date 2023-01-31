Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable

While fans loved Salman Khan's intriguing appearance as Tiger in the biggest blockbuster of the year, Aamir Khan turned a photographer as global bollywood icon Salman Khan strikes an adorable pose with his family was unmissable.

Superstar Salman Khan, who recently surprised everyone with a special and heart-warming cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, was recently seen visiting Aamir Khan's house. Salman and Aamir share a warm rapport. They are often admiring each other's work.

A day before Pathaan's release, Salman got clicked outside Aamir's house. The purpose of Salman's visit is not clear to anyone. But luckily for Salman Khan fandom, they got a sweet glimpse of the global superstar on social media. Aamir's sister Nikhat Hegde who played a pivotal character in Pathaan took to social media and offered a sneak peek of their meeting with Salman.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about 'Boycott Pathaan'; here's what he said

Aamir's sister Nikhat has essayed the role of a foster mom to Shah Rukh in Pathaan. She took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures with Salman. In both photos, ardent fans can see how Ready fame global bollywood superstar Salman is posing next to Nikhat and Aamir's mom. Other relatives of Aamir are also present in the picture. They are all smiles for the camera.

In the second picture, Aamir clicked the photograph of Salman and his family. Nikhat shared the pic and wrote, "For those who were missing Aamir."

Soon after she shared the pictures, Aamir and Salman fandom flooded the comments section. A fan wrote, "Oh, so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you, Aamir Sir! Love your family. You are pride of our nation." Another fan wrote, "What a lovely frame." A fan also asked Nikhat to share Salman and Aamir's pictures. Salman's upcoming film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Aamir was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha recently. The film couldn't perform satisfactorily at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say