Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25. Since then, Pathaan has become an unstoppable force at the box office. Within five days, the Siddharth Anand directorial has joined the 500 crore club worldwide. Pathaan is on its way to creating history with earth-shattering box office numbers. Amid enjoying the successful run, the makers are using an innovative way to keep the box office swiftness going. Reportedly, the ticket rates of Pathaan have got slashed by 25 percent to maintain a fabulous and superb run at the box office.

According to a leading Indian entertainment tabloid report, noted bollywood producer Aditya Chopra decided to cut prices after the five-day extended weekend. Usually, the producer and exhibitors decide to lower or lessen the ticket rates in the second week of a film's release. But, YRF chose to take the uncommon route. The trade analysts went on to call it a 'strategic move'. Reducing the ticket rates will only help the film to grow bigger. Well, it will be interesting to see how much Pathaan rakes in its lifetime.

On Monday evening, SRK, Deepika, John, and Siddharth Anand attended the first press meet in the city. They were enjoying the massive success of Pathaan with fans and the media. The trio was thanking everyone for an overwhelming response. While thanking his fans, SRK also revealed that he was excited to do Pathaan after he heard that John was a part of it.

