Video: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence

Sara Ali Khan turned eyeballs at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 in Mumbai. She was more than just the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam, showcasing a gorgeous traditional outfit during her runway walk.

Sara Ali Khan recently walked the ramp, but her courageous move of gracefully showcasing her burned marks on stage has earned her admiration from netizens. Sara Ali Khan's latest film, Murder Mubarak, has been launched on the OTT platform Netflix. Scroll down for more information.

Sara is always in the news for all the right reasons, whether it's for her acting abilities, fashion sense, or flicks. The actress captured the hearts of netizens with her newest film, Murder Mubarak, released on March 15. A video of Sara Ali Khan walking the ramp beautifully despite her burn wounds has gone viral. Netizens appreciated her boldness in this move.

In the clip, Sara is decked out in a shimmery traditional lehenga by Varun Chakkilam at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024, and her burnt stomach attracts the attention of netizens. She wore a shimmery grey pearl embroidered lehenga and a stylish bralette from Chakkilam's collection, 'Lenora.'

People take to the comment section and laud her for her bravery. One user wrote, "Kind-hearted girl". Another user wrote, "Damn...she is looking so beautiful and confident yet". "Still she is confident in her own skin. She is an inspiration", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen at work. Murder Mubarak tells the story of a murder investigation in which a non-traditional police officer shines a spotlight on several suspects. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is far more than meets the eye.

Murder Mubarak stars Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Kunal Khemu, among others. Homi Adajania directed the film, which Dinesh Vijan produced. The film is available on Netflix, the OTT platform.