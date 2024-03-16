Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL

    Priyanka Chopra dazzles at Mumbai events in a pink saree-inspired outfit. Orry poses with Priyanka at Ambani's Holi party

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous return to Mumbai, gracing a luxury brand event and Ambani's Holi celebration in a stunning blush pink ensemble that offered a contemporary twist to the traditional saree. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, accessorized minimally with a statement necklace and chunky rings, accentuating her look. With a captivating smokey-eye makeup, Priyanka set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts at the event.

    During the festivities, Priyanka crossed paths with Orry, who is known for his signature poses with celebrities. Orry's iconic poses weren't limited to Priyanka alone; he also struck poses with Isha Ambani, Sharvari Wagh, Tania Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, captivating the attention of social media users in his trademark style.

    ALSO READ: 'Crew' trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH]

    Priyanka's visit to India also includes her daughter Malti Marie Jonas, marking Malti's second trip to the country. Previously, Nick and Priyanka brought her to India for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Priyanka has expressed admiration for her daughter's fearless and spontaneous nature, sharing moments of pride on social media.

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the series Citadel alongside Richard Madden, directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. Additionally, she is set to star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in an upcoming project helmed by director Ilya Naishuller.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Crew trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH] ATG

    'Crew' trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH]

    I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot ATG

    'I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes ATG

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes

    I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more ATG

    'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check rkn

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

    Recent Stories

    Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held immediately after Lok Sabha polls, says CEC AJR

    BREAKING: Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held immediately after Lok Sabha polls, says CEC

    Biggest festival of democracy has started, says PM Modi after Lok Sabha Election schedule is announced

    'Biggest festival of democracy' is here, says PM Modi after Lok Sabha Election schedule is announced

    From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule

    From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule

    Crew trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH] ATG

    'Crew' trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH]

    EC announces assembly election schedule, counting date in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir

    EC releases assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim; check the dates

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon