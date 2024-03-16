Kriti Kharbanda ties knot with Pulkit Samrat; couple shares wedding photos [PICTURES]

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are a sight to behold in their wedding pictures, their pictures give out spring vibes and oozes of happiness and love. Let's check out the photos

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot and have shared the first pictures as a married couple. The couple has posted the pictures jointly on their Instagram handles

In dreamy pink pastel lehanga Kriti Kharbanda looks the happy bride and Pulkit compliments the look in mint shade sherwaani

Kriti Kharbanda radiated beauty in a stunning pink lehenga, exuding an ethereal charm on her wedding day. Complementing her elegance, Pulkit Samrat donned a sophisticated light green sherwani paired with a intricately designed turban. In another enchanting moment captured, Kriti tenderly plants a kiss on Pulkit's forehead as he holds her affectionately close, symbolizing their deep affection and bond.

One poignant snapshot captures the moment when Pulkit Samrat delicately ties the mangalsutra around Kriti Kharbanda's neck

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram profile to share a captivating carousel of images capturing a special moment with Pulkit Samrat. The pictures showcase the couple gracefully walking amidst a group of guests, who joyfully shower them with rose petals