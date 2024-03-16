Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Kharbanda ties knot with Pulkit Samrat; couple shares wedding photos [PICTURES]

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are a sight to behold in their wedding pictures, their pictures give out spring vibes and oozes of happiness and love. Let's check out the photos

    article_image1

    Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat

    Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot and have shared the first pictures as a married couple. The couple has posted the pictures jointly on their Instagram handles

    article_image2

    Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat

    In dreamy pink pastel lehanga Kriti Kharbanda looks the happy bride and Pulkit compliments the look in mint shade sherwaani

    article_image3

    Kriti, Pulkit

    Kriti Kharbanda radiated beauty in a stunning pink lehenga, exuding an ethereal charm on her wedding day. Complementing her elegance, Pulkit Samrat donned a sophisticated light green sherwani paired with a intricately designed turban. In another enchanting moment captured, Kriti tenderly plants a kiss on Pulkit's forehead as he holds her affectionately close, symbolizing their deep affection and bond.

    article_image4

    Kriti, Pulkit

    One poignant snapshot captures the moment when Pulkit Samrat delicately ties the mangalsutra around Kriti Kharbanda's neck

    article_image5

    Kriti, Pulkit

    Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram profile to share a captivating carousel of images capturing a special moment with Pulkit Samrat. The pictures showcase the couple gracefully walking amidst a group of guests, who joyfully shower them with rose petals

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes ATG

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes

    I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more ATG

    'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check rkn

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports

    Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan

    Recent Stories

    Kerala government moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA rkn

    BREAKING: Kerala government moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details rkn

    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details

    Bengaluru Metro: Female security guards accuse BMRCL official of sexual harassment vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Female security guards accuse BMRCL official of sexual harassment

    Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan, 16 soldiers including high-ranking officers killed (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan: Several high-ranking officers killed, videos surface (WATCH)

    Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon