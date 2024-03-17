Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai-WATCH

    Ed Sheeran, a popular British singer and songwriter, lit up the stage alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.

    Ed Sheeran recently visited Mumbai for a concert that was a huge success. The artist played at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This concert is part of his Asia and Europe Tour 2024. It is also Sheeran's third concert in India, following his last engagement in 2017. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few Indian performers. A video of him on stage with Diljit Dosanjh recently went viral.

    Fans who attended his event were surprised when Diljit Dosanjh joined him on stage to perform his hit song 'Lover'. In the video, Diljit is seen playing the song 'Lover' as Sheeran plays the chords on his guitar. This was undoubtedly a touching moment for the fans, since it was a cooperation no one had imagined. The couple lit the stage on fire, and people shouted for them.

    Look at this video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

    Ed Sheeran has landed in India for a special concert in Mumbai this weekend. He began his India journey by spending time with schoolchildren and performing his hits for them. He subsequently spent time with various Bollywood celebs, who held special meet-ups for them. Among his obligations, the singer-songwriter found time to share his appreciation for Indian music and disclose some of his favourite performers.

    Ed Sheeran returned to Mumbai, India, for the second time, six years after his last smash triumph with the Divide Tour in 2017.

