Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and had suicidal thoughts

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, recalled how he was diagnosed with cancer in September 2003. He even revealed that there was no chance of him surviving and decided to end his life by jumping off the third floor.

Sham Kaushal, the father of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and stunt director, was diagnosed with cancer in September 2003. In an interview with a media outlet, Sham described how he began feeling stomach trouble after returning from filming Lakshya in Ladakh. Sham visited the Nanavati Hospital; he underwent an operation and had several complications.

Sham has previously visited the hospital with Bollywood superstar Nana Patekar for an appendix condition. Nana, who had left his shoot in Pune to visit Sham in the hospital, was called by the medics.

Sham told the TOI that he was asleep and had an illness in his stomach at the time. Doctors removed a bit of the stomach and submitted it for testing. He was diagnosed with cancer and was unsure if he would live or die. He also disclosed that he was in the hospital for 50 days and that the doctors continued to test him for a year. However, the disease did not spread, and the terrible episode occurred 19 years ago.

Sham also talked about the people who stood beside him hospitalized in October when his film was scheduled to go on floors in November. Sham said there was no chance of him surviving, and he even decided to end his life by jumping off the third floor.

Sham said, “I had even decided to end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that. But I could not get off the bed because my stomach had been operated on. I told God, ‘Please end this. I don’t have any regrets. I came from a small village and by your grace, I lived a good life. If you want to save me, don’t make me weak.’ After that, I was at peace," Sham said.

He added that Anurag Kashyap waited for him to recover fully and was keen on having only Sham on board for his film Black Friday. After spending 50 days in the hospital, Sham healed and restarted work.

Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, was one of the most well-known action filmmakers of the 1990s. Sham gave some big Bollywood hits like Khiladi, Gangs of Wasseypur and Om Shanti Om. He's collaborated with several celebrities, like Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn.



