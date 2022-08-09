Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu birthday: ‘Prince of Tollywood’ has a towering net worth around Rs 244 cr

    Fondly called ‘Prince of Tollywood’, actor Mahesh Babu has led a luxurious lifestyle. From residing in a palatial abode to owning a private jet, everything about his lifestyle speaks luxury and everything expensive. The actor reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 244 crore in the year 2022.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Telugu actor Mahesh Babu needs no introduction. He is undoubtedly one of the top paid actors in the country, has his name included in the list of most popular actors and is fondly called the ‘Prince of Tollywood’. From acting in blockbuster films to producing superhit movies, Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry. He, in fact, also has a life-size statue carved at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

    As the actor has turned a year older today on August 9, his net worth will surely leave his fans surprised. Thanks to the films and other projects just as endorsements and more, Mahesh Babu towers a net worth that is said to be around Rs 244 crore. It is everything luxurious and expensive by all means!

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

    A palatial abode: Mahesh Babu’s sprawling palatial bungalow is situated in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, where he resides with his family. The luxurious and stunning home comes with multiple amenities such as a home gym, an outdoor swimming pool, multiple bedrooms and two backyards. The house is said to be around Rs 28 crore where he resides with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and two kids – Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

    A private jet: Apart from a palatial abode, Mahesh Babu is also a proud owner of a super luxe private jet. He is one of the few actors who own private jets. Not only this, but he also often uses it to jet off from the city with his family.

    ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Allu Arjun, here’s top 10 most searched South actors

    A fleet of luxury cars: Along with the swanky private jet, Mahesh Babu also owns a fleet of expensive and luxurious cars. His collection reportedly includes Audi e-tron electric car worth Rs 1.19 crore and Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 crore. Among others. He is also said to have BMW 730Ld and the Mercedes GL Class.

    Salary and remuneration per film: Deemed one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian cinema, Mahesh Babu previously used to take home a remuneration of Rs 45 crore per film. However, this has now changed to a whopping Rs 80 crore which helps him to tower Rs 244 crore as his net worth.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 7:15 AM IST
