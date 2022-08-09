Mahesh Babu Birthday: Here’s how he fell in love with Namrata Shirodkar

As actor Mahesh Babu, fondly called ‘Prince of Tollywood’, celebrates his birthday today, here is everything you need to know about his and actor-wife Namrata Shirodkar’s love story. The couple, who got married in the year 2005, have two children – son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu seems to be ageing in reverse, as even after turning a year older today, on August 9, he looks as young as his early days. His good looks and acting have made him popular among female fans. And not only that, thanks to the many superhit films that the actor has to his credit, he has become one of the highest-paid actors in India.

While many are aware that Mahesh Babu is happily married to Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar, with who he has two kids – Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni, there are few who would know about how they fell in love. So, on the occasion of his birthday, here is everything you need to know about their love, relationship and marriage!

It all started from a film set: When you are talking about the love life of an actor couple, you ought to believe that it definitely has some filmy connection to it. And so is for Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s love life which started on a film’s set. The two met for the first time at the Muhurta of the Telugu film 'Vamsi'. Mahesh Babu, who lost his heart to Namrata in the first meeting, did not know that with the commencement of the shooting of the film, their love story would also begin. Mahesh Babu and Namrata became very good friends in the very first meeting itself. As the shooting of the film progressed, so did their story, and by the time the shooting was over, they were already a couple!

They kept their relationship hidden: Mahesh babu and Namrata Shirodkar had decided to keep their relationship under the wraps till the end of the film. The two share an age gap of four years. Mahesh Babu and Namrata dated for five years before deciding upon their marriage. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot on February 10, 2005. They have two children from their marriage - Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.