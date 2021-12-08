Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

Soon after their wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to resume their work. While Vicky will be heading to Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan, his soon-to-be wife Katrina Kaif is also likely to be heading for a shoot.

It is only a day left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to be officially married to each other as the couple will be tying the knot on Thursday. Their wedding has undoubtedly become one the most talked about weddings of all time and also the biggest wedding that the country has witnessed in the year 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have very well managed to keep their wedding under the wraps, even though bits and pieces about their pre-wedding festivities and post-wedding plans have been making headlines in the media.

Another information has surfaced on the net regarding the couple’s marriage and their respective work lives. As per reports, Vicky Kushal will be heading for the shooting of his upcoming film with actress Sara Ali Khan. For this, the actor will be flying to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly on December 16, and then head to Ujjain for the film’s shoot.

The film’s crew is already said to be in Indore, as the shooting schedule is for roughly 30 to 40 days. During the shooting schedule, the actor would be staying in Indore and would travel each day to Ujjain by road, as per the requirement of the shoot. He may also travel back home on Christmas and New Year to be with Kartina Kaif and bring in their new year together.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will also be shooting for her next film opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film, ‘Merry Christmas’ is being directed by Sriram Raghavan. With the actors focused on their work and maintaining a balance between their personal and professional lives, looks like their honeymoon in the Maldives may not happen just immediately.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pre-wedding festivities are underway at Six Senses Fort Barawara in Sawai Madhopur district. The 14th-century fort is close to the famous Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, and there are reports that the wedding guests may also be going for a tiger safari during their stay at the wedding.