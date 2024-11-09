Girl dances inside hospital ward for Instagram reel with ill mother in background, video sparks outrage| WATCH

A video of a young woman dancing inside a hospital ward for an Instagram reel with her ailing mother in the background has drawn strong reactions online, with netizens slamming the video as insensitive and disrespectful.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

A video of a young woman dancing inside a hospital ward for an Instagram reel with her ailing mother in the background has drawn strong reactions, with netizens slamming the video as insensitive and disrespectful. The location of the video is not known.

Ironically, the video uploaded to Instagram by the user handle @rimal_twinki, was captioned, "Ignore background please," that has left the Internet in disbelief.

The woman, cheerfully dancing to a seductive Bollywood song, with her mother lying on a hospital bed behind her acknowledged the setting in her post, “This was the video which I shot a few days ago, and it was the only source of time pass at that time. Mummy was feeling well, and there was enough time to get discharged, then I’ll decide to utilize that time coz I just love the dance steps of this song. I may delete later and if I’ll get the time so I will make new one with good outfit."

Take a look at post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @rimal_twinki

Also read: Woman slaps, fiercely confronts Muslim preacher in Britain who sent nudes to her daughter (WATCH)

The video has since gone viral with the woman facing backlash as many users found her actions deeply unsettling and insensitive. Netizens even questioned her choice to dance in front of her ill mother rather than showing support.

A Reddit user wrote, "This should be criminal. Is she doing this in a HOSPITAL? This generation is doooooooomed."

Another user wrote, "I want to slap the f out of her! This is actually a rage bait I guess! So agitating."

Also read: 'Rs 25 lakh, car, flat & a trip to Dubai': High price deal for shooters behind Baba Siddique assassination

Some users even claimed that the woman had taken away the patient’s bed sheet as well for her outfit.

