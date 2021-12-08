  • Facebook
Asianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: All you need to know about the couple’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi ceremony is reportedly underway while their Mehendi ceremony will be held early evening today. The theme for the Mehendi ceremony is reportedly said to be beige, ivory and white.

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding All you need to know about the couple Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 1:59 PM IST
    The pre-wedding festivities for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif began on Tuesday with their Sangeet Ceremony which was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. On Wednesday, the festivities have continued with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies which will be held through the day for the couple.

    Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have two Haldi ceremonies. The ‘URI’ actor will have a traditional Haldi ceremony before the wedding while Katrina Kaif will have her sisters and their respective husbands join her for her Haldi ceremony on Wednesday and Thursday i.e., December 08 and December 09 respectively. As for the Mehendi ceremony, the rituals will be conducted in an open setup where the bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif will get her bridal Mehendi applied.

    Earlier in the day, Bollywood celebrity Mehendi artist, Veen Nagpal, had put up a cryptic post on her Instagram handle about her “next destination”. Although it is not yet confirmed, there are chances that Veen Nagda will be applying henna to Katrina Kaif. She, in the past, has applied Mehendi to many Bollywood brides including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin

    Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi ceremony is not going to be an ordinary affair. The Mehendi that will be applied to her has been brought on special order from Sojat town in Rajasthan’s Pali district. The Mehendi is said to be organic with only pure eucalyptus and clove oils added to it for deeper colour. The residents of Sojat have sent the Mehendi as their love and blessings for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, without charging a single penny for the order.

    ALSO READ: VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF'S WEDDING CARD LEAKED; FANS CALL IT CLASSY, ELEGANT

    While their Haldi ceremony is reported to be underway, the Mehendi ceremony will be held early in the evening and will go on till at least sunset. There will be Rajasthani folk music along with some light Bollywood tracks to set the mood for the function as the pre-wedding guests enjoy the celebrations on a chilly winter evening. Meanwhile, there are also reports that the Mehendi venue will be decked up in a variety of fresh flowers including lilacs, orchids and at least 100 kilograms of marigold (genda).

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 1:59 PM IST
