Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired lehenga designs for stunning look

Copy Urvashi Rautela's lehenga looks

If you want to look like a celestial nymph like Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela, you can wear a yellow fish-cut lehenga. Pair it with a thin-strap blouse

Green floral print lehenga

A multi-color floral design lehenga on a green base can also enhance your look. Wear a half-sleeved monochrome blouse and carry a dupatta with the same print

Light green lehenga look

If you want to flaunt your 36-24-36 figure like Urvashi, wear a green shaded lehenga. Pair it with a body-fitted half-sleeves blouse and a side-pleated dupatta

Golden mirror work lehenga

You can also carry a fish-cut lehenga with heavy mirror work on a golden base. Wear a cold-shoulder blouse and a plain brown dupatta

White ruffle design lehenga

For an Indo-Western lehenga look, wear a white ruffle design body-fitted lehenga. Pair it with a white crop top and a tissue dupatta in a shrug style

Red printed lehenga

The red and cream color combination looks very beautiful. Wear a printed flared lehenga like Urvashi. Pair it with a printed zari work dupatta and a half-sleeves blouse

Heavy lehenga with satin blouse

Carry a flared lehenga with heavy golden work on a peach base. Pair it with a plain baby pink halter neck blouse in satin fabric

