(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired lehenga designs for stunning look

Entertainment
If you want to look like a celestial nymph like Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela, you can wear a yellow fish-cut lehenga. Pair it with a thin-strap blouse
A multi-color floral design lehenga on a green base can also enhance your look. Wear a half-sleeved monochrome blouse and carry a dupatta with the same print
If you want to flaunt your 36-24-36 figure like Urvashi, wear a green shaded lehenga. Pair it with a body-fitted half-sleeves blouse and a side-pleated dupatta
You can also carry a fish-cut lehenga with heavy mirror work on a golden base. Wear a cold-shoulder blouse and a plain brown dupatta
For an Indo-Western lehenga look, wear a white ruffle design body-fitted lehenga. Pair it with a white crop top and a tissue dupatta in a shrug style
The red and cream color combination looks very beautiful. Wear a printed flared lehenga like Urvashi. Pair it with a printed zari work dupatta and a half-sleeves blouse
Carry a flared lehenga with heavy golden work on a peach base. Pair it with a plain baby pink halter neck blouse in satin fabric
Photos: Meet Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn looks like Priyanka Chopra
Zeenat Aman to Rekha: 70+ Bollywood actresses without makeup look
Karan, Munawar to Sidharth: 6 Stars who won multiple reality shows
PHOTOS: Inside Shweta Tiwari's luxurious Mumbai home