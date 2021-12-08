  • Facebook
    Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

    Asianet Newsable has exclusively found out that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started dating in 2018, much before their appearance at Karan Johar's talk show. They would secretly meet at a common friend’s who was also a professional associate of Katrina Kaif.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 6:38 PM IST
    While many may believe that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started dating after their separate appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’, the truth behind their love story is something else. Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt that the two met through a common friend and that is how their affair had started.

    A reliable source of Asianet Newsable has revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif met through a common friend. Sharing details of their relationship, the source told this reporter: “They met through a common friend. While the common friend is Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend, the said person was also professionally associated with Katrina Kaif.”

    Soon the two started meeting. But how did they manage to keep their relationship under the wraps? To this, the source says, “They would often meet at the common friend’s residence. The friend was staying in the same building as Vicky Kaushal. And since the common friend was a professional associate of Katrina Kaif, there was no chance of doubt.

    The source said that their relationship had actually kicked off much before the two appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show. For the unversed, When Katrina Kaif appeared at Karan Johar’s show, in one of the rapid-fire questions, she said that she would look good with Vicky Kaushal. And when Karan told Vicky Kaushal about this during his appearance, he did a gesture of fainting upon hearing it.

    It was only earlier this year when the buzz regarding their affair had started doing rounds. This was after Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of actor Anil Kapoor, had ‘mistakenly’ said that the two actors are in a relationship, adding that he might get into trouble for revealing it.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple has clearly nailed at keeping their relationship as well as their wedding under the wraps.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 6:38 PM IST
