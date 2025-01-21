Border 2: Varun Dhawan shares BTS glimpse from shoot [WATCH]

Varun Dhawan is currently filming Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Set in Jhansi's military cantonments, the film promises intense action, patriotism, and drama, with a Republic Day 2026 release. Fans are excited for this grand war saga

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 9:48 AM IST

Varun Dhawan is currently engrossed in filming his upcoming movie, Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol. The actor has been keeping fans updated about the project, which has only added to the growing excitement surrounding the film. True to form, he recently shared another behind-the-scenes glimpse of the shooting location. Directed by Anurag Singh, the first phase of filming is taking place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

In his Instagram stories, Varun posted a video showcasing the foggy surroundings and his vehicle trailing an Army van. The clip included a note from the actor marking the sixth day of the shoot. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles and is set for a Republic Day 2026 release. Set against the backdrop of Jhansi's military cantonments, Border 2 aims to deliver a compelling narrative of raw emotions, intense action, and patriotic drama.

The film's makers also shared a photo from the set on Instagram, featuring Varun posing with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Anurag Singh. In the image, the actor is dressed in a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, a black leather jacket, and a mustache, holding the film's clapboard. The post highlighted the team’s enthusiasm for the project, describing it as a journey filled with action, determination, and patriotism, and confirmed the release date as January 23, 2026.

The other lead actors, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, are expected to join the shoot in the coming months.

Back in August 2024, Varun shared his excitement about being part of Border 2 through a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, he expressed his gratitude for being associated with the project, calling it a significant milestone in his career. He also mentioned his enthusiasm for working alongside Sunny Deol and conveyed his eagerness to bring the story of a heroic soldier to the screen, asking for fans’ support and blessings.

Prior to this, Varun appeared in the action thriller Baby John, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

