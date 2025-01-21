Starbucks Stock Rises On Planned Layoffs But Retail Mood Sours

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ compared to ’neutral’ last week

Starbucks Stock Rises On Planned Layoffs But Retail Mood Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Shares of Starbucks ($SBUX) were in the spotlight, rising nearly 0.7% on Friday, as the coffee chain said it would undertake layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees as part of a restructuring of corporate staff, but retail sentiment inched down.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol reportedly said in a letter to employees was seeking more accountability and reduce complexity and work silos, saying, “Our size and structure can slow us down, with too many layers, managers of small teams and roles focused primarily on coordinating work.”

“I do not take these decisions lightly, and I appreciate that this will create uncertainty and concern between now and then,” Niccol reportedly wrote. “I wanted to be transparent about our progress and our plans and ensure that you hear about this work directly from me.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ compared to ’neutral’  last week when the company also announced the rollback of its ‘open door’ policy. Message volumes also slipped to low compared to normal a week ago.

Screenshot 2025-01-21 at 9.58.12 AM.png

Some commenters on the Stocktwits platform were questioning the company's turnaround strategy and amid competition from other coffee chains.

Starbucks’s proposed policy is part of a “new code of conduct” under its new CEO Niccol. The policy seeks to ban panhandling, smoking, vaping, consuming outside alcohol, and discrimination, according to media reports.

Starbucks is seeing growing competition from cheaper alternatives from local brands in markets where it operates.

Starbucks stock is up 4.25% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

D.R. Horton Stock Soars Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

D.R. Horton Stock Soars Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Pepsi Stock In Focus As FTC Sues Consumer Giant For Alleged Price Discrimination: Retail’s Cautious

Pepsi Stock In Focus As FTC Sues Consumer Giant For Alleged Price Discrimination: Retail’s Cautious

Yum China Stock Rises On Upgrade: Retail’s Not Convinced

Yum China Stock Rises On Upgrade: Retail’s Not Convinced

Goldman Sachs Thinks Mid-Cap Biotech MoonLake Could Soar Over 80%: Is Retail Watching Closely?

Goldman Sachs Thinks Mid-Cap Biotech MoonLake Could Soar Over 80%: Is Retail Watching Closely?

Recent Stories

Donald Trump's net worth and lavish lifestyle REVEALED! gcw

Donald Trump's net worth and lavish lifestyle REVEALED!

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon