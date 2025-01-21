Rs 15,000 aid to UPSC aspirants, cover for house helps, drivers: BJP's 2nd manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, unveiled the second part of BJP's manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday. The party promised to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.

The manifesto includes free education for needy students across all government institutions, and financial support of Rs 15,000 for those taking competitive exams. Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical education will receive monthly stipends under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme.

BJP will start Ambedkar stipend scheme to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to SC students in polytechnics, skill centres in Delhi, said Anurag Thakur.

BJP manifesto also promises Rs 10 lakh life insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident cover to domestic helps if party comes to power in Delhi.

Thakur added that BJP will provide Rs 15,000 assistance to students preparing for UPSC, state civil services exams, if voted to power in Delhi.

The party will also form auto-taxi drivers' welfare board, provide Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident cover to drivers, BJP leader added.

BJP will also launch SIT probe into AAP govt 'irregularities', 'scams' if voted to power in Delhi.

The BJP has announced candidates for 68 out of 70 constituencies, leaving two seats for its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. The JD(U) will contest from the Burari seat, fielding Shailendra Kumar, while the LJP (Ram Vilas) is set to contest from Deoli, though its candidate is yet to be declared.

Polling for the high-stakes 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

