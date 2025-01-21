Rs 15,000 aid to UPSC aspirants, cover for house helps, drivers: BJP's 2nd manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

'Rs 15,000 aid to UPSC aspirants, free education': BJP promises in 2nd manifesto for Delhi polls shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, unveiled the second part of BJP's manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday. The party promised to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.

The manifesto includes free education for needy students across all government institutions, and financial support of Rs 15,000 for those taking competitive exams. Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical education will receive monthly stipends under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme.

BJP will start Ambedkar stipend scheme to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to SC students in polytechnics, skill centres in Delhi, said Anurag Thakur. 

BJP manifesto also promises Rs 10 lakh life insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident cover to domestic helps if party comes to power in Delhi. 

Thakur added that BJP will provide Rs 15,000 assistance to students preparing for UPSC, state civil services exams, if voted to power in Delhi. 

The party will also form auto-taxi drivers' welfare board, provide Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident cover to drivers, BJP leader added.

Also read: RG Kar rape-murder case: WB Govt challenges life term for Sanjay Roy, demands death penalty in HC

BJP will also launch SIT probe into AAP govt 'irregularities', 'scams' if voted to power in Delhi.

The BJP has announced candidates for 68 out of 70 constituencies, leaving two seats for its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. The JD(U) will contest from the Burari seat, fielding Shailendra Kumar, while the LJP (Ram Vilas) is set to contest from Deoli, though its candidate is yet to be declared.

Polling for the high-stakes 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH) vkp

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH)

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH) shk

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH)

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats vkp

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon