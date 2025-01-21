'Made me smile': Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Chris Martin's tribute to him during Coldplay concert

In the opening concert of Coldplay, Chris Martin had jokingly told the crowd that he had to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah was waiting backstage as he wanted to bowl to him.

Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was delighted that Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin gave a shoutout to him during a concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 19. The Coldplay concert attracted a mammoth crowd all over the country, as the iconic band entertained the fans with some of their greatest tracks, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The event was attended by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, his wife Gauri, and daughter Suhana, Papon, Shreya Ghoshal, Navya Nanda, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ridhi Dogra, Kusha Kapila and to name a few. Chris entertained the fans not just with his band’s songs but also with his humour and curiosity. In the opening concert of Coldplay, Chris Martin had jokingly told the crowd that he had to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah was waiting backstage as he wanted to bowl to him.

Also read: Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shah Rukh Khan calls Chris Martin his 'brother'; shares video [WATCH]

Martin called Bumrah the‘ no.1 bowler in the world’ and drew huge cheers from the crowd after the giant screen showed the Indian pacer’s unplayable yorker to Ollie Pope. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Reacting to Chris Martin’s tribute, Jasprit Bumrah said that it made him smile while hailing the ‘incredible vibe’ at the Coldplay concert.

“This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned.” Bumrah wrote on Instagram.

Coldplay is currently on a three-day tour of India. After performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Chris Martin and the team will head to Ahmedabad where they will perform for two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. After the conclusion of the India tour, the iconic band will head to Hong Kong, where they will perform for four days from April 8 to 12 this year.

Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer, has been added to India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. However, he will likely be ruled out of the ODI series against England, preceding the 50-over tournament in Pakistan and Dubai. Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 will depend on how he can recover after sustaining a back injury. The 31-year-old sustained a back injury in the first innings of the Sydney Test and was rushed to the hospital. He didn’t come out to bowl in the second innings, which proved costly for Team India.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to report at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehabilitation and recovery. The deadline to make changes in the squad is February 12, a week before the commencement of the marquee event.

Latest Videos