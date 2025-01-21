UP: Four including wanted criminal killed in Shamli encounter; cop injured in gunfight

In an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in Shamli district, four criminals were killed, and a police officer was injured in the crossfire. Inspector Sunil, who led the operation, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in Gurugram.

Four criminals were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Shamli district during the night between Monday and Tuesday. The confrontation occurred in the Jhinjhina area, where a police officer was injured in the crossfire. Three of the deceased have been identified as Arshad, a member of the Mustafa Kagga gang, along with his associates Manjeet and Satish, while the fourth individual remains unidentified.

Rajasthan woman attempts suicide, dies on way to hospital due to 'jammed ambulance doors'

"They were injured during an engagement with the STF Meerut team and succumbed to their injuries," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Inspector Sunil, who led the operation, was injured and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

The police reported that Arshad was wanted in a robbery case filed at Behat police station in Saharanpur, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh offered for his capture. He also faced multiple charges, including robbery, dacoity, and murder.

Yash mentioned that Inspector Sunil, who was heading the STF team, suffered several gunshot injuries during the encounter and was initially taken to Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal. He was later transferred to Medanta in Gurugram for further treatment. The police confirmed that legal proceedings in the case are ongoing.

Turkey: Fire at Ski Resort Hotel kills at least 10, injures 32; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Latest Videos