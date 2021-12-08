  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: A grand reception in Mumbai on the cards?

    After their royal wedding on Thursday, December 09, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have plans to throw a reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai, reportedly.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 7:19 PM IST
    Less than 24 hours for the Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to marry each other as per a traditional Punjabi wedding. After their traditional wedding, the couple will reportedly have a Church wedding as well. While their pre-wedding festivities are underway in Rajasthan, there are reports about the couple throwing a grand reception as well.

    According to the reports doing rounds on social media, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be throwing a reception, post their marriage, for the friends from the film industry. Their wedding reception will reportedly take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

    An India Today report said that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif jointly took the decision of limiting the guestlist for their wedding amidst the Covid-19 scare. Their wedding invite list brought down to 120 guests, reportedly, since the district administration had given them permission for only 200 guests as per the Covid-19 protocol.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

    Since the couple had to cut down on their list, inviting only the extremely close ones to the wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif cannot wait to share their happiness and begin the new chapter of their lives with their friends from Bollywood. Therefore, the couple has reportedly decided to throw a grand and lavish reception in Mumbai which will see the attendance of big stars from the Hindi cinema.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Couple met through a common friend

    Meanwhile, Asianet Newsable exclusive reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story began through a common friend in 2018. A source revealed to Asianet Newsable that the two would secretly meet at the common friend’s place who was a professional associate of Katrina Kaif and also a childhood friend of Vicky Kaushal. The source claimed that the lovebirds had started dating even before they appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

