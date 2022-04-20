Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83; Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter

Director-producer T Rama Rao breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday. Actor Anupam Kher remembers him as he pens an emotional post for the filmmaker.

Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao breathed his last at the age of 83 as he passed away at his Chennai home during the early hours on Wednesday. Director-producer Rao had helmed nearly 70 films in Telugu and Hindi, apart from producing several blockbuster hits in Tamil. As per the statement issued, confirming his death, the veteran filmmaker died due to age-related illness. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at 4 PM in Chennai.

T Rama Rao had worked with several big names from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries including actors NTR, ANR, Jayapradha, Shoban Babu, Balakrishna, Krishna, Sridevi and Jayasudha among others. He directed numerous films such as Brahmachari, Navarathri, Jeevana Tarangalu, Aalumagalu, Presidenti Gari Abbayi, Yamagola, Illalu, Pandani Jeevitham and Pachani Kapuram among others in Telugu.

Actor Anupam Kher who worked with him in Aakhri Raasta and Sansaar condoled his sad demise on Twitter. Sharing an image of the deceased filmmaker, Kher penned an emotional note for the late filmmaker. He went on to remember Rao as compassionate and commanding as well as one with a great sense of humour.

The Kashmir Files actor wrote in his Twitter post: “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker and a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar. He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti! (sic).”

T Rama Rao’s first Hindi film was released in the year 1979. He has worked with several superstars of Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jitendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, Govinda and many others.

In fact, it was T Rama Rao who introduced Rajanikanth to the Hindi film industry with his movie ‘Andhaa Kanoon’. The filmmaker also helmed a slew of hit Bollywood films including Judai, Ek Hi Book, Jeevan Dhara, Ek Hi Book, Inquilaab, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Insaf Ki Pukar, Dosti Dushmani, Nache Mayuri, John Jani Janardhan, Raavan Raj, Hathkadi, Muqabla and Jung.