Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83; Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter

    Director-producer T Rama Rao breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday. Actor Anupam Kher remembers him as he pens an emotional post for the filmmaker.

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83 Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao breathed his last at the age of 83 as he passed away at his Chennai home during the early hours on Wednesday. Director-producer Rao had helmed nearly 70 films in Telugu and Hindi, apart from producing several blockbuster hits in Tamil. As per the statement issued, confirming his death, the veteran filmmaker died due to age-related illness. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at 4 PM in Chennai.

    T Rama Rao had worked with several big names from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries including actors NTR, ANR, Jayapradha, Shoban Babu, Balakrishna, Krishna, Sridevi and Jayasudha among others. He directed numerous films such as Brahmachari, Navarathri, Jeevana Tarangalu, Aalumagalu, Presidenti Gari Abbayi, Yamagola, Illalu, Pandani Jeevitham and Pachani Kapuram among others in Telugu.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76

    Actor Anupam Kher who worked with him in Aakhri Raasta and Sansaar condoled his sad demise on Twitter. Sharing an image of the deceased filmmaker, Kher penned an emotional note for the late filmmaker. He went on to remember Rao as compassionate and commanding as well as one with a great sense of humour.

    The Kashmir Files actor wrote in his Twitter post: “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker and a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar. He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti! (sic).”

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s film to release on OTT; here’s when and where you can watch it
     
    T Rama Rao’s first Hindi film was released in the year 1979. He has worked with several superstars of Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jitendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, Govinda and many others.

    In fact, it was T Rama Rao who introduced Rajanikanth to the Hindi film industry with his movie ‘Andhaa Kanoon’. The filmmaker also helmed a slew of hit Bollywood films including Judai, Ek Hi Book, Jeevan Dhara, Ek Hi Book, Inquilaab, Watan Ke Rakhwale,  Insaf Ki Pukar, Dosti Dushmani, Nache Mayuri, John Jani Janardhan, Raavan Raj, Hathkadi, Muqabla and Jung.

     

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood The Flash actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii arrested again drb

    ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii; arrested again

    Hollywood Timothee Chalamet kissed Sarah Talabi at Coachella 2022 drb

    Timothée Chalamet kissed Sarah Talabi at Coachella 2022?

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Pirates of the Caribbean actor says claims against him have no truth drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says claims against him have 'no truth'

    Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details RBA

    Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details

    Allu Arjun rejects hefty amount, walks out of Pan Masala endorsement, find out why RBA

    Allu Arjun rejects hefty amount, walks out of Pan Masala endorsement, find out why

    Recent Stories

    SC halts demolition drive as bulldozers enter Delhi s Jahangirpuri gcw

    SC halts demolition drive as bulldozers enter Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions FaceTime camera gcw

    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions, FaceTime camera

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here's what happened next - gps

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here’s what happened next

    football 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son snt

    'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

    Heres why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut - adt

    Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon