'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

A couple in Chennai was arrested after a video of them verbally abusing night patrol police officers and threatening to call Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin went viral on social media. 

First Published Oct 22, 2024, 7:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

A couple in Chennai was arrested after a video of them verbally abusing night patrol police officers and threatening to call Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin went viral on social media. 

The dramatic incident unfolded on Santhome's Loop Road, when the couple, identified as Chandra Mohan (42), from Velachery, and Dhanalakshmi (41), from Mylapore, were questioned by police during routine night rounds. They, who were reportedly drunk, hurled insults at the officers, mocked their authority, and even boasted about supposed political connections with the deputy chief minister before speeding away.

The couple's actions was caught on camera as the police began to record the escalating situation.

In the now-viral video, the couple can be seen brazenly posing for the camera, calling the police officials derogatory names, and insulting them with vulgar language, even referring to one officer as “looking like a lizard”.

At one point in the video, Chandramohan claimed connections with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, stating, “Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin? Your Station Police Inspector will run away if she sees me.” He also threatened to track down the police officers’ addresses by the next day, adding that he couldn’t be arrested.

Following the incident, policeman Silambarasan of the Mylapore police station registered a case against the couple. Police then tracked their movements and apprehended them at their Thoraipakkam hotel. The couple was remanded in judicial custody early on Tuesday.

