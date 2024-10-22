Nimrat Kaur gets trolled amidst affair rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Nimrat Kaur, admired for her acting and charming personality, has recently faced backlash after rumors surfaced about her alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan, her co-star from Dasvi. Despite no evidence backing the claims, netizens have been quick to criticize her harshly on social media platforms

Nimrat Kaur, known for her stellar acting and bubbly personality, has recently found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Rumors began circulating that she had an alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan, her co-star from Dasvi. According to some reports, Abhishek was said to have cheated on Aishwarya Rai with Nimrat. While there is no concrete evidence to back these claims, they have gained traction online, leading to a wave of backlash against Nimrat.

Nimrat Kaur’s Social Media Backlash

Ever since the affair rumors surfaced, both Nimrat and Abhishek have been targeted, but it’s Nimrat who’s been at the receiving end of most of the hate. Her social media accounts have been flooded with negative comments, with many attacking her character and blaming her for allegedly coming between Abhishek and Aishwarya. It's important to note that these rumors are purely speculative, yet Nimrat is facing severe online harassment as a result.

Support from Some Netizens

While a majority of the comments have been harsh, some netizens have stepped in to defend Nimrat. On platforms like Reddit, users have pointed out the unfair treatment she's receiving, especially since the rumors remain unverified. One user argued that it’s always the female celebrities who are shamed, while male actors escape similar scrutiny. Another pointed out how media outlets often present blind items as facts, creating unnecessary drama without considering the impact on the people involved. Many have called for a more cautious approach to such rumors, emphasizing that both Nimrat and Aishwarya deserve respect, rather than being pitted against each other.

Previous Rumors About Nimrat Kaur and Ravi Shastri

This isn’t the first time Nimrat has been linked to a high-profile relationship. A few years ago, there were rumors that she was dating former cricketer Ravi Shastri. However, both Nimrat and Shastri dismissed the speculation, calling the rumors baseless.

In the midst of the online storm, many are questioning the quickness to judge based on unverified information. Nimrat, like many others in the public eye, finds herself facing the dark side of fame, where rumors can spiral into unfounded accusations.

