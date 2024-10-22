Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' to re-release THIS October? Read on

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is set for a re-release in theaters on October 25. The film was a box-office hit, praised for its heartwarming story, catchy music, and the lead pair’s chemistry

If you're a fan of the 2009 romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, there’s some good news. The film’s producers have announced its re-release in theaters on October 25. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, this movie was a box-office hit back in the day, loved for its heartwarming story and catchy soundtrack. The film follows Prem (Ranbir), a fun-loving guy who falls for Jenny (Katrina), a Christian girl in Goa, which leads to a series of humorous and emotional twists.

The film’s production house, Tips, shared the news on Instagram with a post that read, “Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas!” Fans were quick to react, expressing excitement and nostalgia. One fan shared how much they loved the movie, while another mentioned how iconic the songs still are.

Even after 15 years, fans remember the adorable chemistry between Ranbir and Katrina. The film's music, including hits like "Tu Jaane Na" and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" by Atif Aslam, remains unforgettable. The soundtrack, composed by Pritam, also included upbeat tracks like "Main Tera Dhadkan Teri," sung by KK and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor chemistry

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating during the filming of this movie and eventually were in a live-in relationship for 7 long years before calling it quits. They broke up while filming 'Jagga Jasoos' and the tension between the former couple caught everyone's eyes. However, both the actors have now moved on in their lives. Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal while Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt as has a lovely daughter, Raha.

As for the stars, Ranbir Kapoor has recently wrapped up Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. He’s also gearing up for Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: Nimrat Kaur gets trolled amidst affair rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

With no major releases until Diwali, the re-release gives fans a chance to relive the fun with family and friends. The trend of re-releasing iconic films has been growing lately, with movies like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Laila Majnu, Rockstar, and Veer Zaara returning to cinemas. Interestingly, Tumbbad earned more in its re-release than it did in its original run, going from Rs 12.5 crore to Rs 29 crore, making it the highest-grossing re-release, according to Sacnilk.

Latest Videos