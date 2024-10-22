Throwback: When Ravi Shastri reacted to rumors of dating Nimrat Kaur

Ravi Shastri openly called out these claims and denied them. The actress also posted a cryptic note for her fans which hinted towards shutting down the rumors. 

Throwback: When Ravi Shastri reacted to rumors of dating Nimrat Kaur RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

Back in 2018, there were dating rumors of former cricketer Ravi Shastri and actress Nimrat Kaur. Several widespread speculations were made that these two celebs are in a relationship however, both of them have come out and denied these claims. Ravi Shastri openly called out these claims and denied them. The actress also posted a cryptic note for her fans which hinted towards shutting down the rumors. 

The rumors started to fly in 2018 when a Mumbai Mirror report stated, “We hear the two have been dating rather discreetly for over two years. It’s also probably more than a coincidence that both Shastri and Nimrat have been roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.”

Ravi Shastri's comment 

Several media outlets reached out to the 62-year-old athlete for a comment on the situation. He denied the claims strongly. Shastri told Mid-Day, “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung.” He added, “Cow dung says it all.”

Nimrat Kaur's cryptic post 

The Airlift actress also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead."

 

 

Nimrat Kaur has revealed that she is currently not dating anyone. In an interview, the 42-year-old actress was asked about her plans for marriage. At that time she said, "I was asked why I don’t want to get married, just because I am not married yet. I was like, I don’t know how you got this in your head! It has got nothing to do with not wanting to do something, just because I am currently not married. Marriage is something, they’re a matter of providence and they happen at their own time, when you meet the right person. I don’t think these things can be orchestrated.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' to re-release THIS October? Read on ATG

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' to re-release THIS October? Read on

Can you guess the richest TV celebrity with a net worth of Rs 300 crore? RTM

Can you guess the richest TV celebrity with a net worth of Rs 300 crore?

Nimrat Kaur faces social media backlash amidst affair rumors with Abhishek Bachchan ATG

Nimrat Kaur gets trolled amidst affair rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Kanguva song OUT! Suriya, Disha Patani show their dance moves on 'Yolo'-WATCH RBA

Kanguva song OUT! Suriya, Disha Patani show their dance moves on 'Yolo'-WATCH

Recent Stories

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras ATG

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon