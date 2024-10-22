Throwback: When Ravi Shastri reacted to rumors of dating Nimrat Kaur

Ravi Shastri openly called out these claims and denied them. The actress also posted a cryptic note for her fans which hinted towards shutting down the rumors.

Back in 2018, there were dating rumors of former cricketer Ravi Shastri and actress Nimrat Kaur. Several widespread speculations were made that these two celebs are in a relationship however, both of them have come out and denied these claims. Ravi Shastri openly called out these claims and denied them. The actress also posted a cryptic note for her fans which hinted towards shutting down the rumors.

The rumors started to fly in 2018 when a Mumbai Mirror report stated, “We hear the two have been dating rather discreetly for over two years. It’s also probably more than a coincidence that both Shastri and Nimrat have been roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.”

Ravi Shastri's comment

Several media outlets reached out to the 62-year-old athlete for a comment on the situation. He denied the claims strongly. Shastri told Mid-Day, “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung.” He added, “Cow dung says it all.”

Nimrat Kaur's cryptic post

The Airlift actress also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead."

Nimrat Kaur has revealed that she is currently not dating anyone. In an interview, the 42-year-old actress was asked about her plans for marriage. At that time she said, "I was asked why I don’t want to get married, just because I am not married yet. I was like, I don’t know how you got this in your head! It has got nothing to do with not wanting to do something, just because I am currently not married. Marriage is something, they’re a matter of providence and they happen at their own time, when you meet the right person. I don’t think these things can be orchestrated.”

