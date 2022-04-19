Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76

    Tollywood veteran film producer Narayan Das Narang, a film producer, died on Tuesday at Star hospital in Hyderabad while getting treatment.

    Narayan Das Narang, the financier of numerous successful Tollywood films, died on Tuesday at the age of 76. The producer was suffering from a variety of age-related ailments when he died at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

    Narayan Das Narang, the financier of numerous successful Tollywood films, died on Tuesday at the age of 76. The producer was suffering from a variety of age-related ailments when he died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Narayan started his career as a film financier in the 1980s and has since sponsored over 650 films over the course of four decades. 

    He was also the chairman of a prominent multiplex chain in Hyderabad, and he was formerly the president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story and Naga Shaurya's Lakshya are two of his latest flicks. He has numerous additional projects in the works, including The Ghost, starring Nagarjuna and Kajal Aggawral, as well as untitled projects with Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan.

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional and wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. His vision and passion for cinema is an inspiration for many of us. Strength and condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🙏🙏," along with a picture.

    His funeral will take place at 4 pm at the Mahaprasthanam, where several Tollywood personalities are expected to pay their last respects and offer their condolences to his family. Narayan Das Narang is survived by his son Sunil Narang, who is also a leading film producer and exhibitor.

