Can you guess the richest TV celebrity with a net worth of Rs 300 crore?

Can you guess the richest TV celebrity with a net worth of Rs 300 crore?
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

The Indian television industry has given us several big celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prasad, and many more. These stars take home a hefty paycheck and also earn handsomely via brand endorsements and advertisements. Ever wondered who is the richest TV celebrity in India? 

According to recent reports, one renowned television artist has surpassed all the other TV stars and has emerged as the richest TV celeb in the country with a massive net worth of Rs 300 crore. However, it is not Anupamaa-famed Rupali Ganguly, nor Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prasad. 

Richest TV celebrity in India 

As per many reports, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is the richest Indian TV personality. According to MoneyControl, Kapil charges around Rs 5 crore per episode for his comedy show and has a staggering net worth of Rs 300 crore. 

Kapil Sharma owns a lavish Rs 15 crore apartment in Andheri where he resides with his family including his wife Ginni, two children, and his mother. As per the 2024 list of top TV celebs taxpayers, Kapil was the highest taxpayer and paid over Rs 26 crore in tax in FY24. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

As per reports, Sunil Grover is also one of the highest earners in The Great Indian Kapil Show. He takes home a paycheck of Rs 25 lakh per episode. 

Kapil Sharma started his career with his triumph in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 in 2007. Kapil became a household name in 2013 when he started hosting his own comedy reality show Comedy Nights with Kapil and later he hosted The Kapil Sharma Show from 2016 to 2023. After achieving colossal success with these shows, the 42-year-old comedian is currently hosting his new Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. 

