The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s film to release on OTT; here’s when and where you can watch it

Director Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files got a great response from the audience. Now, reports suggest that the film is all set to make its big OTT release.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is a well-received film at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, the film that is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, surprised everyone which the response it received at the theatres. The film did a fantastic job at the box office collection as it netted more than Rs 250 crores in the Hindi belt, while the worldwide figures have reached the Rs 350 crore mark.

While the film is still running strong in the cinema halls, the makers have decided to release the film on the OTT platform. So, in case you have not watched the film yet, here is your chance at watching The Kashmir Files in the comforts of your home.

According to media reports, The Kashmir Files will reportedly be released on OTT platform Zee5. Although the date of release has not yet been confirmed, there are reports that the film may be available on the OTT platform from the next month, May.

Film’s director Vivek Agnihotri also shared about The Kashmir Files looking at an OTT release. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share the film’s poster with a caption that read, “The overwhelming response to our humble attempt to bring you the truth of the Kashmiri Pandits has been surreal. We extend our gratitude to the audiences for the support & hope that more people wake up to the truth of Kashmir, #TheKashmirFiles coming soon on #ZEE5 #TheKashmirFilesOnZEE5”

While the film is now looking at an OTT release, media reports further suggest that The Kashmir Files will be dubbed in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, to reach out to a larger audience.

The Kashmir Files which stars Anupam Kher in the lead role also features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. Upon its theatrical release, the film was made tax free in several Bharatiya Janata Party-led states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana among others.

