Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows on Indian television. This year, fans are enjoying the array of celebrity participants in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Viewers are waiting for the daily episode, as the show promises unlimited entertainment and excitement with each release.

Bigg Boss 18 October 21 episode

For the promo of today's BB18 episode, the makers teased Shrutika Raaj as she mentioned her husband Arjun Raaj, and their vacation together to Bangkok. The makers also jokingly asked Shrutika to speak in Tamil with Bigg Boss. The video has left the viewers curious for today's episode.

In the show, Arfeen Khan and Rajat Dalal were seen competing in a task called 'Time God'. The winner was promised a big advantage and power in the show. Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar supported Rajat Dalal. Arfeen Khan got the support of Sara Arfeen Khan, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra.

Arjun Raaj's reaction

Shrutika Raaj's husband had a hilarious reaction to the BB18's Bangkok trip. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "NAAN SETHAEN if she knows I am in Bangkok.. Pls keep her there."

Bigg Boss 18 elimination

Hema Sharma was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house. This week, makers have released a promo showcasing Karan Veer Mehra nominating Avinash Mehra during the upcoming nominations. In this week's nomination task, Shrutika will have a special power, adding a new fun twist to the show.

