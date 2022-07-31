Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata

Veteran Odia and Bengali vocalist Nirmala Mishra passed away on Sunday at her home in Kolkata's Chetla area following a severe heart attack. According to reports, Mishra has long suffered from age-related illnesses. She was 81.

Around 12.05 a.m., she had a severe heart attack and was rushed to the closest nursing facility, where the singer was pronounced dead, the doctor told PTI. Her body will remain in the hospital overnight, he continued.

Singer Indrani Sen, one of her great admirers, is deeply saddened by the incident. As reported by TOI, she says, “I grew up listening to her songs and used to perform her songs in radio programs. Nirmala Di was a great human being and a very witty person too. Unfortunately, she wasn’t keeping well for quite some time and was almost bedridden.”

Rupankar Bagchi said, “She was one of the greatest singers and blessed with a melodious voice. Nirmala Di was a great human being and had a very friendly and warm nature. I have many beautiful memories with her.”

Eamon Ekta Jhinuk, Bolo to Arshi, and Eai Banglar Mati Te are some of her well-known Bengali songs. Some of her well-known Odia songs are "Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha" and "Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare." Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, has expressed her sorrow at Mishra's passing. According to government sources, the singer's body would be brought to Rabindra Sadan at about 11 am so that her admirers and fans may pay their respects.

Mishra, who was born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas area, received the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifelong contributions to Odia music. She was also given the Banga Bibhushan, Sangeet Samman, and other notable honours for her effort in the Bengali music industry.