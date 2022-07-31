Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Although Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never publicly acknowledged their relationship, they frequently appear together.
     

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    Since they collaborated in "Shershaah," Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been a big subject of conversation. The couple's electric on-screen chemistry inspired rumours of their romance. Numerous photos of the two together have only increased stories about their alleged romance among fans. The pair hasn't publicly verified or refuted any rumours, though.

    Before her birthday on July 31, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were photographed vacationing in Dubai on Saturday. There are pictures of the Shershaah actors posing with a fan on the internet. At the Aloft Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Sidharth and Kiara posed for photos holding a fan. Kiara dazzled in a black dress, while Sidharth looked handsome in a denim shirt.

    Several media outlets recently stated that the couple ended their rumoured romance. Contrary to rumours of their breakup, the actress and Sidharth stole the show during the screening of Kiara's most recent movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

    Ananya Panday recently suggested that Sidharth and Kiara could be dating on Koffee with Karan. When Karan asked about Kiara's romantic state, Ananya said, "Her raatans are really lambiyan," about the words of a Shershaah song.

    Kiara recently appeared in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Additionally, she appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo under the direction of Raj Mehta, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

    The film Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is scheduled to be out on November 11 of this year. Sidharth Malhotra will star in it. The actor will co-star onscreen with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in this action thriller. Additionally, he will be seen in Indra Kumar's film Thank you.

