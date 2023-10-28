Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration

The Allu-Konidela family is excited as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Italy on November 1st approaches. Many family members, like Pawan Kalyan and Nithiin, are flying to the wedding destination. Allu Arjun, with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, were also spotted at the airport. They wore comfy outfits; Allu Arjun chose an all-black look, while Sneha Reddy had on a denim jacket with black pants and a crop top. The kids were dressed in black too.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9th and are getting married on November 1st in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding festivities start with a cocktail party on October 30th, followed by the Mehendi and Haldi functions on the 31st, and the wedding itself on November 1st. They're keeping it intimate with less than fifty guests because Varun Tej likes to celebrate with close friends and family. There's also a reception planned for November 5th, which will be attended by industry friends, politicians, and other well-known folks from Hyderabad.

