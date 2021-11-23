Vanniyar community takes actor Suriya to court over 'Jai Bhim' portrayal

A complaint has been filed against actor Suriya, his wife Jyothika and 'Jai Bhim' director TJ Gnanavel by an outfit for allegedly trying to "assassinate the reputation" and tarnish the sacred image of the Vanniyar community through the film. The complaint filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate II at Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district by the Vanniyar Sangam claims that the movie 'Jai Bhim' portrays people belonging to the community have been shown in very poor light.

Vanniyar Sangam President Pu Tha Arulmozhi alleged that the accused have deliberately attempted to give a false impression in the minds of the people that members of the community have been habitually oppressing the underprivileged people. He also stated that under the guise of freedom of expression, the accused cannot defame the community to sensationalise the issue and earning substantial revenue.

Suriya had last week reiterated that he had no intention of seeking publicity by insulting anybody. While agreeing that freedom of speech should not be used to insult anybody, Suriya stated that the Right to Freedom of Speech should also be protected from any attack against it. He further said that 'Jai Bhim' began with a disclaimer which said that narrative of the film had been fictionalised and that the names used did not refer to any incident or person in particular.

The controversial 'Jaai Bhim', which has 9.5 star rating on IMDb, was released on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video in three languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film depicts the journey of an advocate and the wife of an Irulu community member to get justice for a man who was wrongly accused of theft and beaten up brutally by cops. He dies in police custody. The film talks of the mistreatement of people from the Irulu community.

In his complaint, Arulmozhi claims that he had first approached the police to lodge a complaint. However, he was turned away. following this he was knocking the court's door to take cognizance of the matter and take action. Also mentioned as accused in the complaint are Amazone Prime and 2D Entertainment Private Limited.

