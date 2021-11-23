  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra slams rumours of separation from Nick Jonas, details inside

    Priyanka Chopra created a storm on social media when she removed Jonas from her surname. Her fans started speculating that Nick and Priyanka were headed for separation. The actress has now quashed the rumours.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
    Priyanka Chopra removed Jonas from her surname, and social media was left in a tizzy. Her fans on Twitter and Instagram started speculating that Priyanka and Nick were heading towards a divorce post three years of their marriage. Now the comment of the actress on her hubby's latest Instagram post has put an end to all the rumours. The singer earlier today posted a clip of working out in the gym. The actress commented by saying that, "Damn! I just died in your arms…".

    Many social media users were shocked when Bollywood's desi girl had decided to remove her last name. Many of them had even taken to Twitter and started speculating that there has been a rift between Priyanka and Nick.

    Even Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, denied all the allegations related to her daughter's alleged separation from her husband. She put an end to rumours that were picking up social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Previously, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had decked up their California home on the occasion of Diwali. The Hollywood singer had taken to social media to post photos and videos from their Diwali bash. The caption on the video read, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light". Nick had thanked his beautiful wife, Priyanka for introducing him to fantastic Indian holidays and traditions. The diva looked beautiful in a white lehenga. Nick could be seen lifting her in his arms as the camera recorded their sweet moment.

    Lately, the actress had united with her husband Nick Jonas in the US for Jonas Brothers Family Roast. She had also shared a cute picture. She had taken to her Instagram story to share a photo where the two were seen snuggling. The snap was all things cute. What do you think of the same?

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
