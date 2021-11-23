Priyanka Chopra's first look from Matrix 4 is unmissable, check it out

The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22 in India, the US, and on HBO Max. Priyanka Chopra dropped the first poster showcasing her character from The Matrix Resurrections. Check it out here.

Priyanka Chopra posted the first poster showcasing her character from The Matrix Resurrections. It is the most anticipated movie in the Keanu Reeves series. She released the poster after dropping Jonas from her surname on Instagram. She captioned the first look poster from Matrix as "And she's here". Although, details of the cast and the role has not been revealed.

Apart from Keanu Reeves we also have Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff who are the Matrix Resurrection characters. However, we do know that Reeves is back as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus.

Keanu Reeves was also seen in a different avatar in a previous poster. At that time, fans could see that Priyanka was missing from the poster. "Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections", read a part of the caption. The movie will have a theatrical release and will also be shown on HBO Max this Christmas.

To talk about the trailer, it showed that Neo had no memories of the past. He does not remember anything. Although, one can see a glimpse of his past life in the Matrix. The trailer then shows that he meets some old and new characters, one that is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actress is seen seated in a cafe shop, and she is seen talking to Neo. After the movie's trailer was released, fans started thinking that the actress would be playing the grown-up version of Sati.

Meanwhile, the actress had left her fans shocked when she had removed her surname from social media. Her fans had started speculating that Priyanka and Nick were heading for separation. She quashed the rumours by commenting on her hubby's latest Instagram post and put an end to all the speculations.

