  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's first look from Matrix 4 is unmissable, check it out

    The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22 in India, the US, and on HBO Max. Priyanka Chopra dropped the first poster showcasing her character from The Matrix Resurrections. Check it out here.

    Priyanka Chopra's first look from Matrix 4 is unmissable, check it out SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 1:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Priyanka Chopra posted the first poster showcasing her character from The Matrix Resurrections. It is the most anticipated movie in the Keanu Reeves series. She released the poster after dropping Jonas from her surname on Instagram. She captioned the first look poster from Matrix as "And she's here". Although, details of the cast and the role has not been revealed.

    Apart from Keanu Reeves we also have Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff who are the Matrix Resurrection characters. However, we do know that Reeves is back as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Keanu Reeves was also seen in a different avatar in a previous poster. At that time, fans could see that Priyanka was missing from the poster. "Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections", read a part of the caption. The movie will have a theatrical release and will also be shown on HBO Max this Christmas.

    To talk about the trailer, it showed that Neo had no memories of the past. He does not remember anything. Although, one can see a glimpse of his past life in the Matrix. The trailer then shows that he meets some old and new characters, one that is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actress is seen seated in a cafe shop, and she is seen talking to Neo. After the movie's trailer was released, fans started thinking that the actress would be playing the grown-up version of Sati.

    Meanwhile, the actress had left her fans shocked when she had removed her surname from social media. Her fans had started speculating that Priyanka and Nick were heading for separation. She quashed the rumours by commenting on her hubby's latest Instagram post and put an end to all the speculations.
     

     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins' surprise attack by a fan on Monday Night RAW will leave you gobsmacked (WATCH)-ayh

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins' surprise attack by a fan on Monday Night RAW will leave you gobsmacked (WATCH)

    South Korean stars Park Shin Hye- Choi Tae Joon to get married? Here's what we know SCJ

    South Korean stars Park Shin Hye- Choi Tae Joon to get married? Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra slams rumours of separation from Nick Jonas, details inside SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra slams rumours of separation from Nick Jonas, details inside

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list SCJ

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list

    Recent Stories

    Huge relief for Delhi as Jal Board services will now be available online gcw

    Huge relief for Delhi as Jal Board services will now be available online

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge-dnm

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge

    Tamil Nadu IMD issues yellow alert predicts heavy rains over next 4 days gcw

    Tamil Nadu: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rains over next 4 days

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins' surprise attack by a fan on Monday Night RAW will leave you gobsmacked (WATCH)-ayh

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins' surprise attack by a fan on Monday Night RAW will leave you gobsmacked (WATCH)

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing Democratic fears-dnm

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon
    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon