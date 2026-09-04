Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a special screening of 'Hanuman Ansh' in Dehradun. He praised the film, based on Neem Karoli Baba, for highlighting India’s rich tradition of seers and values of devotion, service, and love.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a special screening of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ on Friday at Centrio Mall in Dehradun and praised the movie for highlighting India’s rich tradition of seers and values of devotion, service, love and the welfare of humanity.

The Chief Minister watched the film along with his wife Geeta Dhami and other distinguished guests. The screening comes at a time when the film has been receiving high applause from the audience and members of the political sphere. The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added. The film, which was released in theatres last month, did not receive much attention around its release. However, positive feedback from viewers helped the film gain more attention in the days that followed.

CM Dhami on India's Spiritual Heritage

After watching the film, Chief Minister Dhami said that India's seers have always guided society towards truth, service, compassion and spirituality. He said Neem Karoli Baba’s life is an inspiring example of this great tradition. His devotion, commitment to serving humanity and message of love for all remain equally relevant today and have the potential to provide a new direction to society.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is not only known as Devbhoomi but is also a land of great saints and spiritual traditions. Kainchi Dham, associated with Neem Karoli Baba, has today emerged as a major centre of faith and devotion for people across the world. He said creative efforts that bring the lives and teachings of such spiritual figures to the masses play an important role in connecting Indian culture and Sanatan values with the younger generation.

Dhami said that the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ highlights India’s rich tradition of seers and values of devotion, service, love and the welfare of humanity. Through the film, an effort has been made to portray Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual journey and the values associated with his life, including unwavering faith in God, service to humanity, compassion, love, humility and public welfare. The Chief Minister appreciated the filmmakers and the entire team for their efforts, saying that positive and inspiring films based on Indian culture, spiritual heritage and the saintly tradition can help raise awareness about the importance of service, values and human compassion in society.

Virender Sehwag Praises Film

Meanwhile, former cricketer Virender Sehwag is also among those who have spoken about the film. In a video shared on social media, the former India batter spoke about his personal connection with the stories he had heard about Neem Karoli Baba. Talking about the seer and his influence on his followers, Sehwag said, “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them… how so much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice. Some of my closest friends are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba.”

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

The film is also set to reach international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. (ANI)