Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana have won 'The Traitors' Season 2. Krystle reflects on playing as a traitor with integrity, her equation with other contestants, and also hits back at online trolls for targeting her looks on the show.

'I Played with a Lot of Integrity' Speaking to ANI, Krystle, while reflecting on her journey, shared, “I would like to do this journey again and again. I had an amazing time being a traitor and wouldn’t want to be an innocent at all. I had tough days, draining days, and even happy days. But it helped to make a whole combination. I enjoyed every bit of it.Krystle noted that even though she was a traitor, she played her game with a lot of integrity. “I was never dishonest to myself or the game. As a traitor, I've played with a lot of integrity. I've never cheated or planned anything to go out of character,” the actor said. 'I Didn't Have Any Bond with Anyone' She also reflected on her equation with other fellow contestants on the show, including Shahneel Gill. “I didn't have any bond with anyone. During the show, Kullu (Aditya Kulshrestha) had repeatedly said that Krystle is not our friend. I didn't have any special bond with anyone. There was always an unsaid code between traitors that we wouldn't give each other's names. With Shahneel, I felt a little bad at one point, but it was fine as we weren't friends. Even though we were murdering, Shahneel and I have never sat together in the palace,” Krystle said. Krystle Slams Online Trolls Krystle D’Souza went on to call out online trolls for targeting her on her looks. “I would like to tell everyone that I have won. With all those expressions. I don't care what they think about my face or my looks. I feel like most of the people, when they have nothing bad to say, they'll look for something bad. If that is the worst that they can say about me, I think it's the best,” she added. The Finale Reveal Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana revealed their identities as the Traitors during the finale episode, leaving Sahil Salathia and Shalini Passi visibly surprised. “Pehle din se main yahan aayi hoon, maine yeh game honesty ke saath khela hai, dil se khela hai. Aur pehle din se main Traitor hoon,” Krystle said. Host Karan Johar congratulated the duo as he signed off.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Krystle D’Souza and her fellow contestant Rida Tharana have been basking in joy following their win in the second season of ‘The Traitors’. Concluding an exciting season of manipulation, strategy, and trust, the duo managed to keep other contestants in the dark, making it to the end as the winners of ‘The Traitors’.Speaking to ANI, Krystle, while reflecting on her journey, shared, “I would like to do this journey again and again. I had an amazing time being a traitor and wouldn’t want to be an innocent at all. I had tough days, draining days, and even happy days. But it helped to make a whole combination. I enjoyed every bit of it.Krystle noted that even though she was a traitor, she played her game with a lot of integrity. “I was never dishonest to myself or the game. As a traitor, I've played with a lot of integrity. I've never cheated or planned anything to go out of character,” the actor said.She also reflected on her equation with other fellow contestants on the show, including Shahneel Gill. “I didn't have any bond with anyone. During the show, Kullu (Aditya Kulshrestha) had repeatedly said that Krystle is not our friend. I didn't have any special bond with anyone. There was always an unsaid code between traitors that we wouldn't give each other's names. With Shahneel, I felt a little bad at one point, but it was fine as we weren't friends. Even though we were murdering, Shahneel and I have never sat together in the palace,” Krystle said.Krystle D’Souza went on to call out online trolls for targeting her on her looks. “I would like to tell everyone that I have won. With all those expressions. I don't care what they think about my face or my looks. I feel like most of the people, when they have nothing bad to say, they'll look for something bad. If that is the worst that they can say about me, I think it's the best,” she added.Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana revealed their identities as the Traitors during the finale episode, leaving Sahil Salathia and Shalini Passi visibly surprised. “Pehle din se main yahan aayi hoon, maine yeh game honesty ke saath khela hai, dil se khela hai. Aur pehle din se main Traitor hoon,” Krystle said. Host Karan Johar congratulated the duo as he signed off.