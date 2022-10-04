Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

Cricketer Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today, on Tuesday, October 4. Amidst all the wishes that Pant has been receiving on his birthday, looks like a special wish came from none other than actor Urvashi Rautela. The former Miss Universe India posted a ‘happy birthday’ video on her Instagram and fans have been guessing that the flying kiss she gave is for none other but Pant. Check out the video here.

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been a lot in the news lately, especially for her online spat with rumoured ex-boyfriend, cricketer Rishabh Pant. They put up cryptic posts against each other on social media with Pant making a ‘Mera picha chorho Behen’ and Urvashi hitting back by calling him a ‘cougar hunter’. Later, another video surfaced wherein Urvashi was reportedly seen saying sorry to Pant with folded hands. Amidst all this, the actor has once again grabbed the headline for a video that may have a lot to do with Pant.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Urvashi Rautela posted a ‘happy birthday’ video on her handle. The video was not addressed to anyone specific, but fans of the actor have already made their guesses about the name of the person for which the video might have been uploaded. It is none other than cricketer Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer fails ‘Monday test’

Without naming or tagging anyone in the video, Urvashi Rautela put up the post in which she is seen giving a flying kiss. It did not take too long for the fans to flood the comments section with Rishabh Pant’s name. The cricketer is celebrating his 25th birthday today, on Tuesday, and fans were quick in writing his name in the comments section.

Taking to the comments section, one of the users wrote, “Rishab pant ka birthday 😂” while another one said, “Happy birthday Mr rp17 samjh rahe ho na 😍😍”. Several others also commented on the post mentioning Pant’s name.

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

Even though there have been rumours that Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant dated back in the year 2018, the two never officially accepted their relationship. At the same time, their online feud had also grabbed headlines and brought the focus back on their rumoured relationship. However, with this new video of the actor that is doing rounds on social media, looks like Urvashi is making up for all the past drama. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for a reaction from Rishabh Pant on this video.