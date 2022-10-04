Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Helmed by Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ got an impressive start at the box office collection by entering the Rs 100 crore club within the first three days. However, come the Monday test, the film witnessed a straight decline of 50 per cent in its collections.

    After a stellar start at the box office, trade analysts were looking forward to seeing a great performance of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in its Monday test as well. However, the film helmed by Mani Ratnam, had a shattering downfall of straight 50 per cent in its collections, compared to Sunday. 

    The multi-starrer film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ or ‘PS: I’, looked a bit lagging in the Monday test. The film's collection, which earned Rs 100 crore in the first three days, recorded a huge drop on Monday (October 3) as compared to Sunday. Take a look at how the film performed in its Monday test, along with a collection report of all four days.

    According to the initial box office figures, the film collected Rs 19.5 crore on Monday, which was almost 50 per cent less than Sunday. It earned Rs 39.2 crore on Sunday, after which the collection of this movie crossed Rs 100 crore in just three days.

    ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, a periodical drama depicting the history of the Chola dynasty, was released in theatres on September 30. It earned Rs 36.5 crore on its opening day collection followed by Rs 34.6 crore on the second day. If Monday's opening figures are added, the film has so far earned around Rs 129.80 crore.

    Ponniyin Selvan: I’s collection so far: 
    Friday: Rs 36.5 crore
    Saturday: Rs 34.6 crore
    Sunday: Rs 39.2 crore
    Monday: Rs 19.5 crores (opening figures)

    Talking about the earnings of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, it did the highest collection in the Tamil language. If Monday's initial figures are added, the film has earned around Rs 104.95 crore in Tamil, followed by Telugu with Rs 12 crore, approximately. At the same time, the collection of ‘PS: I’ in Hindi, so far, has been around Rs 10 crore and about Rs 2.5 crores in Malayalam.

