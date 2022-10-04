Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer fails ‘Monday test’

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    The Hindi remake of 2017’s Tamil film, Vikram Vedha is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film failed in its ‘Monday test’. On the other hand, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, which opened against the film on Friday, is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore club.

    A big blow to the makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as the highly anticipated film of the year 2022, has failed in clearing the dreadful ‘Monday test’. The film, helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, features actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles. It hit the cinema halls on Friday, September 30. Despite the expectations that the cine-goers had around the film, Vikram Vedha has failed to attract the audience to the theatres, which is visible in the box office collections of the films since day one.

    On its opening day, ‘Vikram Vedha’ headed out for a slow start at the ticket window by collecting not more than Rs 10.58 crore, reportedly. Its sluggish start at the box office continued on Saturday and Sunday as well, as it roughly earned Rs 12.51 crore and Rs 14.50 crore, respectively.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    Until Sunday, ‘Vikram Vedha’ which also stars actor Radhika Apte, collected a total of Rs 37.59 crore, reportedly. Its three-day total was a little over the opening day collection of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, which too was released in the theatres on September 30.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video alert! Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette

    Furthermore, although there was a slight increase in the collections of ‘Vikram Vedha’ on Saturday and Sunday, the earnings came down on Monday (in comparison to Sunday), as it could not earn more than Rs 13.85 crore on its fourth day. The total collections of the film are reportedly around Rs 42.24 crore.

    For the unversed, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film by the same title. Directors Pushkar and Gayatri helmed the original film in 2017, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. While the original was a superhit film even with the Hindi-speaking audience, the Hindi remake has been struggling to make enough collections.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)-ayh

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    Whats cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Find out sur

    What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

    Recent Stories

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies AJR

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report collections for Mani Ratnam directorial decreased by 50 per cent in Monday test drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon