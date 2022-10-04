Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer fails ‘Monday test’

The Hindi remake of 2017’s Tamil film, Vikram Vedha is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film failed in its ‘Monday test’. On the other hand, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, which opened against the film on Friday, is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore club.

A big blow to the makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as the highly anticipated film of the year 2022, has failed in clearing the dreadful ‘Monday test’. The film, helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, features actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles. It hit the cinema halls on Friday, September 30. Despite the expectations that the cine-goers had around the film, Vikram Vedha has failed to attract the audience to the theatres, which is visible in the box office collections of the films since day one.

On its opening day, 'Vikram Vedha' headed out for a slow start at the ticket window by collecting not more than Rs 10.58 crore, reportedly. Its sluggish start at the box office continued on Saturday and Sunday as well, as it roughly earned Rs 12.51 crore and Rs 14.50 crore, respectively.

Until Sunday, 'Vikram Vedha' which also stars actor Radhika Apte, collected a total of Rs 37.59 crore, reportedly. Its three-day total was a little over the opening day collection of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', which too was released in the theatres on September 30.

Furthermore, although there was a slight increase in the collections of ‘Vikram Vedha’ on Saturday and Sunday, the earnings came down on Monday (in comparison to Sunday), as it could not earn more than Rs 13.85 crore on its fourth day. The total collections of the film are reportedly around Rs 42.24 crore.