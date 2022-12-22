Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed breaks her silence, says she wasn't detained in Dubai - READ ON

    Usually seen in controversies because of her sartorial fashion choices but always giving it back to trolls and naysayers, a piece of exciting news for Urfi fans is finally here. The reality star and fashionista Urfi Javed is currently not detained in Dubai.

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Urfi Javed is an Indian television actress and also a style icon. She is best known for upping and elevating the fashion game on Instagram with her quirky and bold unusual looks. Today, the diva is a global style icon. She garners abundant love for her sense of fashion and style. Her outfit looks set Instagram on fire as they instantly get viral within just a few minutes. 

    She is seen as a game-changer in the Indian fashion world today. It all started changing for her drastically on a good note when she appeared as a contestant in Karan Johar's first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Recently media outlets reported that Urfi Javed, was detained in Dubai. But now, the actress has clarified and given a fitting response to the same.

    According to Urfi Javed's quote, "The police arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, but the production team didn't extend the timing hence, we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day, so it was all sorted."

    Of course, Urfi Javed faces a section of users and trolls that slam her relentlessly for her choices. But Urfi stands strong and gives it back to trolls and trollers. Urfi has definitely changed the fashion game overall in just a year. Already she is achieving new milestones because of that.

    For those unaware, Urfi Javed started her career in the television industry six years back in 2016. In 2016, She appeared in Sony TV's show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya as Avni Pant. Then from 2016 to 2017, Urfi essayed the character of Chhaya in Ekta Kapoor's show Chandra Nandini. Then she also appeared as Arti in Star Plus's Meri Durga. Besides, in 2018, she also essayed the character of Kamini Joshi in Sab TV's Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, followed by Bella Kapoor in Colors TV's hit show, Bepannaah, Piyali in Star Bharat's Jiji Maa, Nandini in & TV's Daayan. In 2020, she joined in as Shivani Bhatia in Star Plus's iconic show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also played the character of Tanisha Chakrabarty in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
