Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON

    The audience and fans will be on a ride full of different emotions. They are about to witness how Malaika's sister, former Bollywood actor Amrita Arora feels hurt and upset with her for cracking insensitive and demeaning jokes on her during her recent standup comedy act.
     

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    B-town's most iconic diva, Malaika Arora, has seen it all, be it her fair share of relationships, glamour, and more. After captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm. The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is giving her fans insight and access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday).

    During her recent standup comedy act, Malaika Arora cracked some funny jokes about her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika made everyone burst into peals of laughter. Also, opening up about her sister, Malaika said, "My sister is in the house. She is the funny one. I am the pretty one. She has a rich husband. And I am doing standup." Although Amrita showed sportsman spirit and became the bigger person, she originally did not say anything during the act. But now she has expressed her resentment and hurt feelings.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    In the new upcoming episode of the chat reality show Moving In With Malaika, Amrita felt upset about the entire ordeal and told Malaika she could have been a little more considerate about the jokes she cracked on her.

    The actress said, "I did not say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been a little more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes, about indirectly not doing anything, that was something you could have just called me up and asked me if I was okay with it."

    ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable

    For those unaware, Malaika is known for ruling and wowing the fans and audiences with her flawless and impeccable dancing skills in Bollywood songs like Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and so on. She has also won hearts with her brilliant judging skills in several dance reality shows on Indian Television. Finally, Malaika has taken her baby steps into the OTT world with the critically acclaimed and much-talked-about chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika', streaming every Monday to Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON vma

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON

    Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON vma

    Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON

    Video Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect RBA

    Video: Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect

    Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU vma

    Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR bags three awards at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR bags three awards at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards

    Recent Stories

    Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported passengers share videos of long queues Check out gcw

    Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported, passengers share videos of long queues; Check out

    KCR s daughter Kavitha, others paid Rs 100 crore to AAP to gain benefits from liquor policy: ED in chargesheet - adt

    KCR's daughter Kavitha, others paid Rs 100 crore to AAP to gain benefits from liquor policy: ED in chargesheet

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON vma

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON

    Like China entered Shiv Senas Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra Karnataka border row AJR

    'Like China entered…': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

    Byjus allegedly buying phone numbers of children threatening parents to buy courses claims NCPCR gcw

    BYJU's allegedly buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents to buy courses, claims NCPCR

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon