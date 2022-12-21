Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON

The audience and fans will be on a ride full of different emotions. They are about to witness how Malaika's sister, former Bollywood actor Amrita Arora feels hurt and upset with her for cracking insensitive and demeaning jokes on her during her recent standup comedy act.

B-town's most iconic diva, Malaika Arora, has seen it all, be it her fair share of relationships, glamour, and more. After captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm. The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is giving her fans insight and access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday).

During her recent standup comedy act, Malaika Arora cracked some funny jokes about her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika made everyone burst into peals of laughter. Also, opening up about her sister, Malaika said, "My sister is in the house. She is the funny one. I am the pretty one. She has a rich husband. And I am doing standup." Although Amrita showed sportsman spirit and became the bigger person, she originally did not say anything during the act. But now she has expressed her resentment and hurt feelings.

In the new upcoming episode of the chat reality show Moving In With Malaika, Amrita felt upset about the entire ordeal and told Malaika she could have been a little more considerate about the jokes she cracked on her.

The actress said, "I did not say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been a little more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes, about indirectly not doing anything, that was something you could have just called me up and asked me if I was okay with it."

For those unaware, Malaika is known for ruling and wowing the fans and audiences with her flawless and impeccable dancing skills in Bollywood songs like Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and so on. She has also won hearts with her brilliant judging skills in several dance reality shows on Indian Television. Finally, Malaika has taken her baby steps into the OTT world with the critically acclaimed and much-talked-about chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika', streaming every Monday to Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.