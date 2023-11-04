Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence

    “A criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn un (Police Station) der sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC,” the police said. Urfi Javed finally revealed that the police did not arrest her. She clarified that it was a part of a publicity stunt.

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    At last, Urfi Javed talked about her purported "arrest." On Friday morning, the actress was spotted being brought into prison by individuals wearing police uniforms, which raised rumours that she was being arrested. Mumbai Police emphasised that the "officials" seen in the films of her supposed "arrest" are not genuine and launched a criminal complaint against her, despite social media users' speculation that it was a ruse. Urfi Javed verified shortly after the explanation that she had been detained by the "fashion police," not the Mumbai Police.

    Urfi shared a video on her Instagram account where she sported numerous looks and posed behind bars. She shared the video with the caption, “Arrested by the fashion police for my fierce fashion game, but nothing can stop me! Excited to announce FREAKIN’ UORFICATION my collection launch with @Freakinsindia.”

    Also Read: Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi also shared a photo from her alleged ‘arrest’ and wrote, “Arrested by the fashion police. Guys this was a campaign for a shoot.”

    Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Friday booked social media influencer Urfi Javed for maligning their image through fake arrest video, an official said. “A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused,” Mumbai police said on social media platform X after the ‘Urfi Javed arrested’ video went viral.

    “However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck,” they added.

    Also Read: Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stylish at 'The Marvels' event in Hyderabad

    What is Section 171?
    Section 171 pertains to ‘wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent”, while section 419 deals with cheating by personation.

    Urfi has had difficulties previously. According to ETimes, Urfi was the target of a complaint lodged at the Bandra Police Station last month about her wardrobe choices. Not long later, the actress had been to the police station.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more ATG

    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted RBA

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted

    Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute RBA

    Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut to contest on BJP ticket? Here's what Tejas actress said RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut to contest on BJP ticket? Here's what Tejas actress said

    Recent Stories

    Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty pocso court latest updates anr

    Breaking: Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Delhi air pollution AAP Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles gcw

    Delhi air pollution: AAP's Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam? vkp

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam?

    ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament, Prasidh Krishna to take his spot in Team India

    ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament, Prasidh Krishna to take his spot in Team India

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon