    Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Rumors swirl as actress Mrunal Thakur's personal life becomes a hot topic, with speculations of a potential marriage to a Telugu actor, sparked by an award ceremony mention.

    article_image1

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur is a very popular actress in the movie industry, and many people are excited about her upcoming projects, like "Hi Nanna" and "Family Star."

    article_image2

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    Recently, there was a lot of talk about her personal life. Rumors started swirling that she's in love with a Telugu actor and might get married to him soon.

    article_image3

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    These rumors started when producer Allu Aravind mentioned it at an award ceremony while giving her the Best Female Actor award for her role in the film "Sita Ramam."

    article_image4

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    He wished her well and even suggested that she settle down in Hyderabad. He stated “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.”

    article_image5

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    Since then, people have been talking a lot about Mrunal potentially getting married to a Telugu actor.

    article_image6

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    However, Mrunal herself addressed these rumors in a video message, saying they are just baseless gossip. She said “I’m so sorry to break your hearts, guys. To all the stylist, designers and my friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past for one hour when they got to know that I’m getting married to some Telugu boy! I also want to know who this boy is.

    article_image7

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    She further added - "Sorry, yeh galat afwah hai (Sorry but it’s a rumour). Kyunki mujhe sirf blessing mili thi (Because I only received blessings). I can’t even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that, I just couldn’t control. Hogi shaadi jaldi (Marriage will happen soon). Ladka aap hee dhund dena bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bhej dena, thik hai. (You people find the guy and tell me. Also decide the venue and send me the location)

    article_image8

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    On the work front, Mrunal is set to appear in the movie "Pippa." This film tells an exciting story from history, specifically the Battle of Garibpur during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, which played a crucial role in Bangladesh's fight for independence. The movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and stars Ishaan as real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta, with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in important roles.

