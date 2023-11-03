Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stylish at 'The Marvels' event in Hyderabad

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at a promotional event for The Marvels movie. The actress also posed with the superheroes for a photo. Samantha was seen donning a casual black jacket, with blue denim jeans and a white crop top.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. During her leave of absence from her job, the actress was spotted touring different regions of the globe. After her holiday, the actress has returned and is already working hard.

    According to the most recent information, the actress was spotted at the Hyderabad-based trailer launch for the upcoming movie The Marvels. Samantha was saw wearing a white crop top, blue denim trousers and a casual black jacket. She completed the ensemble with sunglasses and shoes. Additionally, the Kushi actress was spotted posing for pictures with the superheroes.

    Nia DaCosta is the director of the forthcoming movie The Marvels. Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson, and several others are among the ensemble cast members in the movie.

    The three main characters in the movie work together because anytime they utilise their talents, they begin to trade places. On November 10th, the movie is scheduled to premiere in India.

    Samantha's most recent appearance was in Shiva Nirvana's love drama Kushi. Alongside her was Vijay Deverakonda, and the cast included other well-known figures like Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, and Rashmi.

    Recently, the actress visited Mumbai as part of a brand promotion tour. She had stepped away from performing for six months in order to concentrate more on her mental health and therapy. Her next appearance will be in the Indian adaptation of Raj & DK's online series Citadel.

    After working together on the wildly popular Family Man Season 2, which starred Manoj Bajpayee, this programme is their second joint venture. Varun Dhawan plays the protagonist role in Citadel alongside Samantha.  

    Joe and Anthony Russo, who are most known for leading the Avengers franchise, have provided financial support for the project.

