    Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India (WATCH)

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, referring to activities by pro-Khalistani elements, reportedly told media on the sideline of the event that "our job is not to crack down on political protest".

    Trudeau remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India (WATCH)
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

    India on Thursday responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent remarks regarding Khalistani elements in Canada, stating that his comments underscored the continued allowance of separatism, extremism, and violence within Canada's political landscape.

    Trudeau's address at a Khalsa Day event in Toronto, attended by pro-Khalistan individuals, drew attention. Reportedly, Trudeau commented to the media on the sidelines of the event, stating, "our job is not to crack down on political protest," in reference to activities by pro-Khalistani elements.

    Also read: 'Canada becoming Pakistan...' Social media fumes after PM Justin Trudeau joins pro-Khalistan rally (WATCH)

    "PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

    "This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," he said when asked about Trudeau's remarks.

    India summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner on Monday to express a strong protest over the chanting of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at an event attended by Trudeau and several other leaders.

    Additionally, Trudeau, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, acknowledged the issue surrounding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 the previous year, stating that it posed a significant challenge that could not be overlooked. Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist wanted in India on multiple terrorism charges, was the subject of discussion.

    "It is a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that," Trudeau said on the killing of Nijjar.

    Relations between India and Canada faced significant strain after Trudeau's claims in September of the previous year regarding the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

    New Delhi swiftly dismissed Trudeau's accusations as "absurd." In response, India requested Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country to maintain parity.

    Also read: India summons Canada diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans during Trudeau speech

    Consequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their families from India.

    India has consistently emphasized its primary concern with Canada as the tolerance shown towards separatists, terrorists, and anti-India elements within its borders.

    In the aftermath of Trudeau's allegations, India temporarily halted the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. However, visa services resumed several weeks later.

