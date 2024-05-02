Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ab de Villiers Mauritian Escape: 10 romantic photos with Danielle de Villiers on spring getaway

    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:59 PM IST

    Cricket icon Ab de Villiers delights fans as he takes to Instagram to share captivating snapshots of his springtime escapades with wife Danielle de Villiers and their family in Mauritius.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ab de Villiers, the cricketing legend, delights fans by sharing heartwarming snapshots of his springtime adventures with wife Danielle de Villiers and their cherished family moments.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Taking to social media platform Instagram, @abdevilliers17 treats followers to glimpses of their spring escapades, capturing the essence of gratitude and joy.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Amidst scenic backdrops in Mauritius, Ab de Villiers and his loved ones create lasting memories, immersing themselves in the beauty of nature and quality family time.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The photos showcase the idyllic setting of Mauritius, serving as a picturesque backdrop for the de Villiers family's holiday getaway.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Through the lens of Ab de Villiers' camera, fans get a glimpse into the special bond shared between the cricket icon, his wife Danielle, and their beloved children.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    From beachside strolls to cozy family dinners, the images encapsulate the essence of togetherness and gratitude experienced by the de Villiers clan.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ab de Villiers invites followers to join on their journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Mauritius.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    With each photo, Ab de Villiers expresses gratitude for the precious moments spent with his family, embodying the spirit of appreciation and love.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The springtime retreat serves as a refreshing break for Ab de Villiers and his family, allowing them to recharge and create cherished memories together.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Through his Instagram post, Ab de Villiers reminds fans of the importance of family and gratitude, inspiring others to embrace the beauty of life's simple pleasures.

    article_image11

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Amidst the serene beauty of Mauritius, Ab de Villiers shares candid snapshots capturing laughter-filled moments and cherished family traditions, embodying the essence of happiness and love.

